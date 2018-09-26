Wells Fargo stays confident on Carter's

Wells Fargo updates on Carter's (NYSE:CRI) ahead of the 2018 Consumer Conference & Beauty Forum scheduled for next week.

"The stock has significantly underperformed over the past couple of months as it is a very weather sensitive business (weather remained warm throughout August and into mid-September an important selling season for back-to-school and early fall)," says WF analyst Ira Boruchow.

"It seems to us that investors are concerned the guidance and recapture rate (BONT/TRU bankruptcies) for the back half of the year could be too optimistic and they will be looking to get a sense of tone around the back half," he adds.

Wells keeps an Outperform rating on Carter's, despite the recent stumble.