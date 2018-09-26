KKR forms company to invest and manage hospitals in China

KKR (NYSE:KKR) forms SinoCare Group, a hospital investment and management platform company in China and kicks of the new company by acquiring a majority stake in HeTian Hospital Management Co., a leading Chinese hospital management company.

SinoCare will build its platform through organic growth and acquisitions.

HeTian operates two general hospitals in Anhui province-–Lu'An Shili Hospital and WuHe Hospital–-and Lu’An HeTian Nephrosis Specialty Hospital, an operator of three dialysis centers. The group manages a total of 1,300 beds, and is overseeing the construction of a new hospital with 500 beds planned to be completed by 2020.

KKR’s investment in SinoCare is being funded from KKR Asian Fund III. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

