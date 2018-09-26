MediciNova up 2% premarket on potential approval path for MN-166 in ALS

Thinly traded MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that, based on FDA feedback, only one Phase 3 study may be required to support a U.S. marketing application for MN-166 (ibudilast) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) if it demonstrates a statistically significant treatment benefit compared to control.

The FDA also suggests enrolling a broad ALS population with randomization stratified by disease severity.

No safety issues were cited.

Considering the rare nature (and well-documented resistance to treatment) of ALS, there may be "flexibility" in the requirements to support a marketing application.