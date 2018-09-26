Wells Fargo sees inroads for Imperial Brands

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog updates on Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) after taking in the company's investor day event in London yesterday.

Herzog says Imperial is amassing an "arsenal" of science-backed data to support its harm reduction claims of its next-gen products.

She thinks the company will use the data in future premarket applications to the FDA.

"We remain bullish on the overall e-cig/vapor/HNB categories as technology/user experience continues to improve and the industry makes further inroads into reduced-risk product development," she writes.