Pioneer Energy Services cuts guidance, sees softer than expected activity

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) cuts guidance for international drilling utilization, production services revenue and gross margin guidance, as the land-based drilling services company forecasts lower than expected activity.

In a slide presentation, PES disclosed that it now expects international drilling utilization of 76%-80%, down from previous guidance of 85%-87%, production services revenue to decline 5%-7% vs. previous guidance of a 3%-5% decline, and gross margin as a percentage of revenue of 21%-23%, compared with its prior outlook of 23%-25%.

PES also says it recently extended four drilling contracts, all at higher dayrates; three of the rigs were extended for one year and one rig was extended for two years.