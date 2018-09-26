Aurinia completes enrollment of AURORA for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) completed targeted enrollment of 324 patients for the AURORA Phase 3 trial ahead of schedule due to high patient demand with 358 lupus nephritis patients randomized in sites across 27 countries.

The AURORA clinical trial is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate whether voclosporin when added to background therapy of mycophenolate mofetil/CellCept® can increase speed of and overall renal response rates in the presence of low dose steroids.

The primary endpoint for the study is complete renal response at 52 weeks, after which patients can choose to enroll into a 104-week blinded extension study.

“We look forward to sharing the results of the trial in late Q4 2019 and to completing our NDA submission in Q2 2020,” said Neil Solomons, M.D., Aurinia’s Chief Medical Officer.

Shares +3%

Press Release