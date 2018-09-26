Zai Lab's ZL-2301 shows encouraging action in mid-stage liver cancer study

Interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Zai Lab's (NASDAQ:ZLAB) ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) showed a treatment effect and manageable safety profile. The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology in Xiamen.

90 patients were enrolled to receive oral doses of either 800 mg of ZL-2301 once-daily or 400 mg twice-daily. The co-primary endpoints are disease control rate (DCR) (responders + those with stable cancer) and time-to-disease progression (TTP).

On a preliminary basis, the DCRs at week 12 in the 800 mg and 400 mg cohorts were 41.7% and 35.9%, respectively. TTP was 4.2 months and 2.8 months, respectively.

On the safety front, ZL-2301 was "relatively" well-tolerated with a toxicity profile in line with other VEGFR inhibitors.

The company says it also plans to conduct a study in HCC evaluating the combination of ZL-2301 and a PD-1 inhibitor in China.