Apple iPhone XS Max cost breakdown

TechInsights breaks down the costs of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max with 256GB.

The deep dive by TechInsights found that the iPhone XS Max contains about $443 in parts and assembly costs vs. $395.44 for the 64GB version of last year's iPhone X.

"The relatively small increase in cost despite the larger screen size was because Apple appeared to have removed some components related to its so-called 3D Touch system, which makes apps respond differently depending on how hard users press the screen," observes TechInsights.

Apple is flat in premarket trading, with shares swapping hands at right around $222.