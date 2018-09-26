Concert Pharmaceuticals amends protocol of Phase 2a trial to evaluate 12 mg twice-daily dose cohort of CTP-543

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) announces that it will include an additional cohort of patients in the Phase 2a trial evaluating CTP-543. The protocol amendment provides for additional patients to be enrolled in order to evaluate a 12 mg dose of CTP-543 or placebo twice daily for 24 weeks.

The Company has initiated enrollment in the 12 mg cohort and expects to report topline data from the 4 mg and 8 mg cohorts of the Phase 2a trial in Q4.

The Phase 2a trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The primary outcome measure will utilize the severity of alopecia tool after 24 weeks of dosing.