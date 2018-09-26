Ghosn still steering Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

Carlos Ghosn plans to stick around to keep running the three-headed auto giant that is the Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) alliance.

"I have played a historic role in building this alliance and I have legitimacy in the three companies that allows me today to act in the way that maybe other people would not be able to," says Ghosn, perhaps not too humbly.

Ghosn has been under more pressure this year due to the share price declines of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. Looking ahead, many industry insiders expect a merger of some sorts between the three automakers.