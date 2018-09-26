Barfresh announces distribution agreement with Dot Foods

Barfresh Food Group (OTCQB:BRFH) announces that its’s line of frozen beverages will now be available to many of Dot Food’s approximate 4,500 locations representing multiple channels including food service, retail, and convenience.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's CEO commented, "Dot Foods volume and reach are unparalleled in the industry and our new agreement will further expand our reach with customers that are geographically diverse as Dot specializes in distributing less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) quantities. We are excited to leverage Dot Food’s strong relationships across the supply chain and increase the breadth of their beverage offerings with our single serve and bulk Easy Pour solutions.”