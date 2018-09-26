Allergan announces FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for VRAYLAR

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) announced that US FDA has accepted for review the supplemental New Drug Application for VRAYLAR (cariprazine), seeking to expand the indication to include the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults in the current product label.

The sNDA is supported by data from three pivotal trials, including RGH-MD-53, RGH-MD-54 and RGH-MD-56 with cariprazine 1.5 mg and 3 mg demonstrating greater improvement than placebo for the change from baseline to week 6 on the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating scale total score.

Cariprazine was generally well tolerated in the trials. The most commonly reported adverse events (i.e., those reported by ≥ 5% of patients in any cariprazine treatment group and at twice the rate of placebo) were nausea, akathisia, restlessness and upper respiratory tract infection. Adverse events led to discontinuation in 6.7% of cariprazine-treated patients versus 4.8% of placebo treated patients.

Cariprazine was approved by the FDA in September 2015 and is marketed as VRAYLAR in the US for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.

