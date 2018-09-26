MSCI launches indexes that exclude tobacco

As more investors look into the environmental, social, and governance aspects of the companies their investing in, MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) launches a line of five indexes for those seeking to exclude stocks involved in tobacco production.

The Global Ex Tobacco Involvement Indexes exclude all companies classified as producers of tobacco and also exclude companies deriving 5% or more aggregate revenue from distribution, retail, and supply of tobacco-related products.

The new indexes will become a part of the standard offering in MSCI's ESG index module.

The new indexes are: MSCI ACWI ex Tobacco Involvement Index, MSCI World ex Tobacco Involvement Index, MSCI EAFE ex Tobacco Involvement Index, MSCI Japan ex Tobacco Involvement Index, and MSCI EM ex Tobacco Involvement Index.

