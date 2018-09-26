Ra Pharma's zilucoplan shows favorable PK profile in renal impairment patients, expanding potential clinical programs

Results from a Phase 1b assessing the pharmacokinetics of Ra Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RARX) RA101495 SC (zilucoplan) in patients with severe renal impairment showed a similar profile compared to healthy patients. There were no adverse events reported and the data indicate that no adjustments in dose need to be made in these patients.

Zilucoplan is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in generalized myasthenia gravis with topline data expected at year-end.

A Phase 3 study in treatment-naïve patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) should launch in H1 2019.

The company says zilucoplan is a synthetic macrocyclic peptide that binds to complement component 5 (C5), inhibiting its cleavage into C5a and C5b. It is designed to disrupt the interaction between C5b and C6 and prevent assembly of the membrane attack complex which causes the breakdown of red blood cells.

PNH-related tickers: (NASDAQ:APLS)(NASDAQ:ALXN)(NASDAQ:AKTX)(NASDAQ:ACHN)