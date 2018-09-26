Cooper Tire’s partner in GRT Joint Venture to change

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company' (NYSE:CTB) announces a change of partner in the China-based Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber Co., Ltd. (GRT) joint venture from Qingdao Yiyuan Investment Co. Ltd. (QYI) to Sailun Jinyu Group Co., Ltd.

Sailun Jinyu Group signed share transfer agreement to acquire QYI’s 35% interest in GRT joint venture.

“GRT has been a highly successful partnership for Cooper, ramping up quickly and producing high quality TBR tires under the Roadmaster and Cooper brands for global markets,” said Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer Brad Hughes. “The partnership with QYI has been a productive one, and we expect a smooth transition to our new partner, Sailun Jinyu Group. We have an existing relationship with Sailun through an offtake agreement with Sailun Vietnam’s operation in Tay Ninh to produce Roadmaster brand TBR tires. We look forward to working with Sailun Jinyu Group to continue to meet customer needs in the growing TBR market.”