IBM +1.7% premarket after upgrade by UBS to buy

IBM (NYSE:IBM) gains 1.7% in premarket actions after UBS analyst John Roy raises his rating on the stock to buy from neutral, saying that consensus revenue estimate of a 0.2% decline is beatable.

Furthermore, a sum-of-the-parts analysts indicates the market isn't applying any value to IBM's hardware business, he writes.

He sees operating margin improving by 130 basis points on stronger services performance.

Roy raises price target to $180 from $160.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

