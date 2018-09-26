Vogtle nuclear plant co-owners again extend deadline

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says the four co-owners of the Vogtle nuclear power project - Georgia Power, MEAG Power, Dalton Utilities and Oglethorpe Power - agree to extend Tuesday's voting deadline to Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT in order to finalize details of an agreement and seek necessary approvals.

Oglethorpe Power said late Monday that it would vote to continue the project - the only nuclear plant being built in the U.S. - only if costs are capped, a condition SO rejected.

The delay could indicate progress is being made toward reaching a deal that ultimately would continue construction.

