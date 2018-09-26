Capital Bancorp IPO priced at $12.50, bottom end of range

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced the pricing of its IPO of 2.228M common shares at the bottom end of range at $12.50/share.

Of the offered shares, 1,500,000 shares are being offered by Capital and 728,736 shares are being offered by selling shareholders.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 334,310 common shares.

Capital's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the trading symbol "CBNK" on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the organic growth of its commercial and consumer business lines and for general corporate purposes, which could include future acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders in the offering.

Press Release