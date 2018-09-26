Report: New iPhone sales momentum likely to slow in late 2018

Demand for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone XS series likely will slow later this year as the early fanfare for the new gadgets fades, mostly due to the high pricing set for the new devices, particularly for the iPhone XS Max, DigiTimes reports, citing sources from Taiwan's handset set supply chain.

The first wave of sales for the iPhone XS and XS Max was less enthusiastic than for the iPhone 6 generation, as consumers apparently have started to back away from the iPhone XS Max for its cost and from the iPhone XS because of a lack of specification upgrades, according to the report.

While some analysts are positive about the sales prospects for the iPhone XR, which will become available in late October, the report says some supply chain sources are conservative given the iPhone XR price/performance ratio is not particularly impressive vs. high-end Android phones.