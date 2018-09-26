Valeritas Holdings starts process to register V-Go in China

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) signed an agreement with an international contract research organization, who will work directly with the China National Drug Administration to complete the necessary requirements to gain regulatory approval for V-Go in China.

In 2016, China formally passed the framework for “Healthy China 2030,” working towards the national goal of reaching a health standard on par with developed countries by 2030. Having an estimated 114 million adults living with diabetes, China contains almost one-third of the world’s patients who suffer with diabetes.

Press Release