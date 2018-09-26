New Age Farm to acquire CBD beverage company Fresh Water LLC for $1.275M

New Age Farm (OTCPK:NWGFF) to acquire 100% of Drink Fresh Water LLC for $1.275M, $75K payable in cash and $1.2M being issuable in common shares of the Company.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Farm’s Chief Marketing Officer and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kured stated: “After seeing the success of Fresh Water, the recent hype around CBD infused beverages, the New Age Board of Directors have all decided that Drink Fresh Water LLC is a great addition to the New Age portfolio. The current team of industry professionals running Drink Fresh Water LLC is nothing less than impressive and with our help with production and international marketing we feel this will be a win for New Age.”

