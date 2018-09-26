Premarket analyst action

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) initiated with Neutral rating and $31 (4% upside) price target at UBS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) initiated with Buy rating at William O'Neil & Co.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) resumed with Buy rating and $78 (17% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Shares up 1% premarket.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) upgraded to Neutral with a $290 (6% upside) price target at UBS.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) upgraded to Outperform with a $9 (36% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 8% premarket.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) upgraded to Buy with a $180 (21% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 2% premarket.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) upgraded to Buy with a $39 (20% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 1% premarket.

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) downgraded to Neutral with a $33 (5% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down 3% premarket.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) downgraded to Neutral with a $170 (12% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down 2% premarket.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) downgraded to Hold with a $57 (1% upside) price target at SunTrust.