M&T Bank gains 1.4% as Goldman upgrades on interest-rate outlook

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) rises 1.4% in premarket trading after Goldman analyst Ryan Nash raises the bank to a buy after analyzing implications of further interest-rate hikes on banks' deposit bases, needs for more deposit funding, and deposit betas.

Nash expects two more interest-rate hikes for the rest of this year and four in 2020.

Reiterates top picks of Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

