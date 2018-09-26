XBiotech announces granting of European patent for treatment of inflammatory skin diseases

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced that the European Patent Office has granted XBiotech a patent #EP2694107 that covers the use of bermekimab as a treatment for inflammatory skin diseases.

The patent includes data from studies showing that antibodies which specifically neutralize the activity of interleukin-1alpha can reduce skin inflammation and treat inflammatory skin diseases.

XBiotech has conducted a number of clinical trials in dermatology using bermekimab (an anti- IL-1α antibody), including ongoing studies in hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis. XBiotech has also published clinical findings for the use of bermekimab for treatment of psoriasis and acne. The development of bermekimab for the treatment of inflammatory skin disorders is an important part of XBiotech’s commercialization programs.

This patent issuance further broadens XBiotech’s patent portfolio as it relates to bermekimab and its potential to treat inflammatory skin disorders through IL-1α blockade. XBiotech previously conducted clinical studies with bermekimab to treat dermatological conditions including psoriasis1, acne2 and hidradenitis suppurativa3.

The Company is currently conducting two separate open label, phase 2, multi-center studies evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of bermekimab in pre-filled syringes for treatment of atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa.

The grant of this patent in Europe is in addition to patents granted in the US, Australia, and Japan. The Company’s patent portfolio also includes several pending U.S. and foreign applications directed to dermatologic pathologies. The Company plans to continue to pursue inflammatory skin disorder indications as it further strengthens its clinical pipeline.

