T2 Biosystems up 9% premarket on positive data supporting T2Lyme Panel

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of preclinical data that suggests its T2Lyme Panel is more accurate than other methods for identifying Borrelia infections in people with suspected early-stage Lyme disease. The data were presented at the International Conference on Lyme Borreliosis and Other Tick-Borne Diseases in Atlanta, GA.

Results from a preclinical study involving 21 patients with an erythema migrans rash (circular rash that often appears in the early stages of Lyme disease) showed a 78% positive percent agreement (PPA) with tissue culture and 100% negative percent agreement (NPA). The currently recommended diagnostic, two-tier serology, showed a 56% PPA and 92% NPA. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) did not correctly identify any positives.

The company is currently enrolling patients in a pivotal study evaluating the T2Lyme Panel that should be completed next year.