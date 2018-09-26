Chevron finds potential buyer for Rosebank stake in U.K. North Sea

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has received an expression of interest from an unnamed potential buyer for its 40% stake in the Rosebank field, one of the U.K. North Sea's biggest oil and gas developments.

"If a final investment decision is taken in 2019, first oil could be in 2024, rising to ~100K boe/day at peak production," says consultant WoodMackenzie.

The Rosebank project - which contains estimated recoverable volumes of more than 300M barrels - is operated by CVX, with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) owning 40% and Siccar Point Energy holding a 20% stake.