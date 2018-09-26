Big spotlight to stay on Big Tech

The meeting yesterday between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and 14 state attorneys general will be just one of many, according to reporting by Axios.

As expected, the meeting centered on data privacy and potential political bias. Several state AGs reportedly pushed back against the idea that the social media giants be investigated for bias since they are companies and not utilities, but there was consensus on protecting the personal information of consumers.

"The course set by the meeting reinforces our thesis that there is a 45% chance that states and/or the federal government will take antitrust enforcement actions against large technology firms at some point over the next 6-12 months," writes Height Capital Markets after sizing up the developments.

Related stocks: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

