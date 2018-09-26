Blackstone considers selling Thomson Reuters's FXall unit: Bloomberg

Once it's acquired Thomson Reuters's financial-and-risk unit, Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) may sell FXall, a currency trading platform, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

BX +1.2% in premarket trading.

The business could sell for more than $3B, said one of the people.

No decision has been made and Refinitiv, which will be the new name of the Thomson Reuters financial-and-risk business, could decide to keep FXall.

Thomson Reuters bought FXall in 2012 for about $620M.

