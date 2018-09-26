Hi-Crush Partners temporarily idles Whitehall dry plant operations

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) -2.4% pre-market after saying it has temporarily idled dry plant operations at its Whitehall facility in Wisconsin, citing "recent, temporary softness" in completions activity and frac sand demand.

HCLP says Whitehall's wet plant remains operational and continues to sell inventory from on-site storage to meet ongoing Northern White customer demand; wet and dry plants remain operational at the company's other Wisconsin mines.

HCLP says the reduced level of expected activity is reflected in previous Q3 guidance for sales volumes of 2.8M-3M tons, and it expects strong demand for Northern White and in-basin Permian sand in 2019 and beyond.