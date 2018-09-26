Citron's Left mulls cannabis fund

The fund would play both long and short positions in the marijuana sector, according to the Bloomberg report. At first, the fund would invest in Canadian-listed plays, with the expectation of expanding to U.S. firms should they win approval to list on this country's exchanges.

It's just the "third-inning," says Left. "There’s so many private companies in the U.S. that can’t go public in the U.S. Whether it’s going to be in two years depending on who our attorney general will be or in four years, it’s going to happen."

