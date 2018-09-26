NuVasive commences study of advanced spinal implants in XLIF procedures

Enrollment is underway in a study evaluating long-term outcomes of two NuVasive (NUVA +0.1% ) spinal implants, Modulus 3D-printed titanium and Cohere Porous PEEK, in patients undergoing a one- or two-level lateral lumbar interbody fusion (XLIF) procedure.

Specifically, the study will compare the clinical and radiographic outcomes of the two NuVasive devices with traditional smooth PEEK intervertebral spacers. Also, within each implant group, participants will be randomized to receive either Osteocel Pro and cancellous allograft chips with bone marrow aspirate to allow comparisons between the procedures based on Level I biologic outcome evidence.