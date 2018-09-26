Sweden's DI pushes Nokia over rival Ericsson

Ericsson (ERIC -1% ) may have "a bit more to give" in the coming 12 months, Sweden's Dagens Industri says, but it's pushing share purchases in rival Nokia (NOK -1% ) as a "much more interesting choice."

Ericsson's trading at about a 30% premium vs. Nokia when it comes to 2020 estimates, the daily says. (h/t Bloomberg)

That's despite an "inspiring" margin increase at Ericsson delivered by new CEO Borje Ekholm.

