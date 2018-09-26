AGF Management promotes McCreadie to CEO; more on Q3 results

AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) names Kevin McCreadie CEO as Chairman and CEO Blake C. Goldring transitions to an executive chairman role.

McCreadie, currently president and chief investment officer, takes on his new role Dec. 1, 2018. Meanwhile, Judy Goldring, executive vice president and chief operating officer becomes president and chief administration office on that same date.

Separately, AGF Management reports fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS increased to C$0.20 cents a share from C$0.15 cents a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to C$32.2M from C$25.8M in Q2 and C$28.6M in the year-ago period.

Total assets under management, including alternative asset management platform, was C$38.8B at Aug, 31, 2018, compared with C$18.7B at May 31, 2018.

Mutual fund assets under management increased to C$19.4B at the end of August vs. C$19.1B at the end of May.

