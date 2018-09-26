Clementia Pharma down 9% on updated mid-stage paloverotene data

Thinly traded micro cap Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA -9.4% ) is down on light volume in apparent reaction to its announcement of updated results from the open-label extension of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating paloverotene in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), an inherited disorder characterized by the gradual replacement of tendons and ligaments with bone. The data were presented at the Mechanistic and Therapeutic Advances in Rare Skeletal Diseases meeting in Montreal.

12-week flare-up imaging data showed treatment with paloverotene reduced mean new bone growth ~73% compared to placebo. In May, the company reported a 91% reduction in new bone growth.

A Phase 3 trial, MOVE, is in process with data readouts expected in Q2 and Q3 of next year.

