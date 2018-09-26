Stocks tick higher ahead of likely Fed rate hike

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of the Fed's release of its latest policy directive, which is widely expected to include a rate hike of 25 bps and a signal for another hike in three months; Dow +0.2% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In earnings news, Nike ( -3.2% ) and KB Home ( -2.3% ) are lower despite reporting better than expected earnings.

Health care ( +0.4% ) and communication services ( +0.4% ) are the top performing groups in early trade, while energy ( -0.7% ) trails after big gains on both Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps at 3.08%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures -0.5% at $71.91/bbl ahead of the release of the EIA's weekly inventory report at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Also still ahead: new home sales