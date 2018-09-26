Oppenheimer sees huge upside on Weight Watchers

Oppenheimer updates on its meeting yesterday with Weight Watchers (WTW -0.2% ) senior management.

The firm says Weight Watchers sees upside as other fitness and activity-related apps join the new WW ecosystem.

Analyst Brian Nagel and team: "The company also reiterated 2020 targets for $2B in total revenues and approx. 5M ending paid subscribers. We view these goals as likely achievable given positive underlying momentum in the business and the 'stickier' nature of online membership growth."

Weight Watchers is rated by Oppenheimer at Outperform and assigned a price target of $98 (~40% upside).

