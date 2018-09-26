Panama court ruling casts uncertainty on First Quantum project

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +0.3% ) is facing legal uncertainty around its $5.4B Cobre Panama copper project after the country’s top court invalidated a law that was used to grant a mining concession in 1997 was unconstitutional.

The ruling said Panama’s National Assembly approved a contract between the state and Minera Petaquilla - now called Minera Panama, and majority-owned by First Quantum - that did not follow the correct legal process and thus violated the constitution.

Minera Panama says the ruling affects only the enactment of the law and not the mining concession contract itself, but the Ministry of Commerce and Industries says the situation is “complex” and needed to be examined.

BMO analysts believe the project will continue to move forward, as the mining concession contract remains in place, saying the worries triggered by the ruling "just highlight one of the challenges in building a large project in a non-mining jurisdiction."