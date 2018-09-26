Synchrony Financial -1.8% after BofAML cuts to neutral

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) falls 1.8% after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Kenneth Bruce cuts the stock to neutral from buy on lingering renewal risk concerns.

Even with Lowe's extending its partnership with Synchrony, upside potential is limited, Bruce writes in a note.

If renewal risk becomes less of a concern and/or investors gain more confidence in Synchrony's earnings prospects, re-rating SYF to peer multiples of about 9x '19 EPS est. brings stock to about $38, an upside potential of about 15% to Tuesday's close.

Bruce sees Synchrony offsetting the loss of the Walmart agreement with buybacks and growth from the rest of its portfolio. Loss of the Walmart business may also result in lower loss rates, he wrote.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

