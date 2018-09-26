Worthington slides on Q1 earnings miss

Worthington (WOR -6.1%) reports Q1 sales increase 16% Y/Y to $988.1M driven by higher average selling prices & direct volume in Steel Processing and improved volume & product mix in Pressure Cylinders.
Sales by segment: Steel Processing: $660.5M (+21.5%); Pressure Cylinders: $300.3M (+11.3%); Engineered cabs: $27.2M (-14.7%).
Gross margin declines ~120bps to 14.5% as favorable pricing spread in Steel Processing & Pressure Cylinders were offset by declines at Engineered Cabs.
Operating margin improves marginally by 20bps to 5.2%.
For the quarter, total debt was $750.1M, with cash balance of $96.8M.
Previously: Worthington misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Sept. 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox