Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) will sell its 39% ownership in Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) to Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) at the £17.28/share price that Comcast bid for the rest of the company.

It's that or accepting the Comcast offer on the lapse of its own offer for Sky shares, which will have the same effect of unloading the stake.

Comcast's bid values Fox's Sky holding at £11.63B, or about $15.32B.

Fox backer Disney (NYSE:DIS), which was set to acquire Fox's interest in Sky, is supporting the decision. It will "significantly" reduce Disney's debt in acquring Fox's media assets, Disney says, and allow for more investment in its streaming services (ESPN Plus and upcoming branded service) and in Hulu.