Bloomberg: Airbus nears $18B jet order deal with China

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has sent a high-powered delegation to China seeking to firm up a potential $18B jet order, a deal that would highlight how China continues to conduct business amid the trade war with the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

The possible order for ~180 A320 Neo narrow-body planes will be discussed during the trip this week that includes Airbus CEO Tom Enders and commercial aircraft president Guillaume Faury, according to the report.

China's Pres. Xi reportedly hopes to showcase the purchase at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai from Nov. 5 and at the Zhuhai air show in southern China which starts a day later.