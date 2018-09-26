EnSync slips 9% post Q4 earnings miss

EnSync (ESNC -9.9% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 46% Y/Y to $1.65M, impacted by the sale and construction delays for three PPA projects.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 150 bps to 4% and Adj. Gross margin was 21.9% compared to 3.8% a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $2.69M a decrease of 3.1% Y/Y.

Company has a backlog of ~$16.4M, as of date.

Net inventories were $1.22M (-50.8% Y/Y). Net cash used in operating activities for the fiscal year was $10.16M compared to $7.21M a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents $3M as of June 30, 2018. Company received net proceeds of $2.7M, on completing the registered direct offering of a maximum shares currently available under its shelf registration,11.3M shares at a price of $0.26 per share.

