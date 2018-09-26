LogicBio Therapeutics readies IPO

Cambridge, MA-based LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO.

The genome editing company develops treatments for rare diseases leveraging its GeneRide technology platform, designed to precisely integrate corrective genes into the patient's genome to deliver a durable therapeutic effect. Its initial focus is on rare liver disorders in children. Lead candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia, an inherited life-threatening disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats causing the buildup of methylmalonic acid in the blood.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 6.0 (+249.7%); Net Loss: (10.5) (-320.7%); Cash Burn: (6.3) (-368.9%).