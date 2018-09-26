Viacom gains as CBS re-merger seen more likely in time

Viacom (VIA +2.9% , VIAB +3.3% ) is rising amid morning talk about likelihood of its (eventual) re-merger with CBS.

CNBC's David Faber says advisers to the companies note nothing's going on right now, but "next year it is certainly not inconceivable that these two companies would potentially re-engage."

Meanwhile, B. Riley sees the two as among the next up for consolidation, now that a corporate governance mess is largely behind them. A deal in the next two years is the most probable outcome, analyst Barton Crockett says, with cost synergies that could top $1.3B -- and faster upside the faster the deal comes together. (h/t Bloomberg)

Crockett's boosting his VIAB target to $39 from $34 (now implying 16.3% upside), and reaffirming CBS at Buy with a price target raised to $63 from $61 (11.6% upside).