Alcoa, union meeting again over strike at Australian aluminum operations

The union at Alcoa’s (AA -3.4% ) aluminum operations in Western Australia state says it will meet with the company again to attempt to resolve a strike that has lasted more than six weeks.

Union workers at two alumina refineries and three bauxite mines walked out on Aug. 8 over concerns that a new workplace agreement did not adequately address job security.

Alcoa said earlier this month that production of alumina at the site had been cut by a total of ~15K metric tons in August vs. normal annual output of ~9M metric tons, or 25K metric tons/day.

