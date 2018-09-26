More on AAR Corporation Q1 results

AAR Corporation (AIR +4.9% ) reports Q1 sales increase 17.2% Y/Y driven by continued strength in trading, distribution and programs activities, as well as launch of INL/A Worldwide Aviation Support Services or WASS program that contributed $43.2M of sales in the quarter

Sales by division: Aviation Services: $438M (+18.1%); Expeditionary Services: $28M (+4.9%)

Commercial customers sales contributed 67.6% of total, and government & defense customers contribution was 32.4%

Gross profit margins decreases slightly by ~20bps to 15.3% due to lower volumes in airframe maintenance facilities.

Operating margin improved ~50bps to 4.8%, however adjusted EBITDA margin improved 10bps to 7.8%

