Late-quarter push at Tesla

Bloomberg describes a "frantic" push at Tesla (TSLA +1.9% ) to boost sales and deliveries as Q3 winds down.

Tesla customers are responding to Elon Musk's calls to pitch in at local delivery centers and there are anecdotal accounts of new incentives being dangled in front of prospective buyers.

While discounting and incentives are standard fare in the automobile industry, the spotlight brighter burns brighter on Tesla amid the intense debate on organic Model 3 demand.

In morning trading, shares of Tesla are swapping hands at a price of over $305 for the first time since late August.