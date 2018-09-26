DowDuPont cut to Neutral from Buy at Nomura on weaker earnings outlook

DowDuPont (DWDP -1.2% ) is lower after Nomura Instinet downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $76 price target, cut from $81, expecting "noticeably lower commodity earnings" in this year's H2 based on recent changes in chemical prices and margins.

"It wouldn't be a surprise to investors that estimates need to come down, given the recent rise in ethane feedstock, and lower ethylene/ [polyethylene] margins in Europe," Nomura analysts write. "In addition to lower ethylene/PE margins in the U.S. and Europe, our new estimates for DWDP reflect weaker [methyl di-p-phenylene isocyanate] margins" in H2 2018 and in 2019.

While shares likely will be range-bound over the next few months, the firm still sees DWDP as an attractive core holding in large-cap chemicals but investors will need more patience.