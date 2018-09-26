Eton Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Deer Park, IL-based Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) has filed a prospectus for an IPO.

The specialty pharma outfit develops medicines via the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway which allows the inclusion of data generated by others in marketing applications. Specifically, it develops new formulations of previously approved drugs.

Pipeline candidates include EM-100, a preservative-free formulation of ketotifen for allergic conjunctivitis, ET-103, an oral liquid formulation of a drug to treat hypothyroidism and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin that mimics the amino acid chain in Mallinckrodt's (MNK -1.2% ) H.P. Acthar Gel.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($): Operating Expenses: 5.7; Net Loss: (7.5); Cash Burn: (4.1).