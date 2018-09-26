Report: Soon-Shiong switches to support McClatchy Tronc bid

In a reversal, Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is now backing a bid by McClatchy (MNI -1.1% ) to take over Tronc (TRNC +0.6% ), the New York Post says.

Such a deal means that billionaire Soon-Shiong might end up as chairman of the combined company.

With 25%, he's the No. 2 shareholder at Tronc, behind just former Chairman Michael Ferro, after buying the L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribune from the company for $500M.

Soon-Shiong had previously been backing an overture by the Donerail Group for Tronc said to be in the range of $19-$20/share -- said to be what Ferro wants, and which could be tough for much smaller McClatchy to raise. TRNC is currently at $16.69.